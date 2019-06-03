All 66 MET sites to remain open for public for Shawwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday all 66 sites of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) will be open for public for sighting of Shawwal moon.

“Some facilities are very modern, others are basic but we [wil]ll make sure this time people themselves see moon and trust Science and modern technology more than few individuals,” he tweeted, sharing a list of PMD stations in different cities of the country.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, earlier today said the committee will meet on Tuesday evening for sighting of Shawwal moon.

He in a statement said the committee will announce sighting the crescent of next lunar month.

Mufti Muneeb said decision about the start of a new lunar month could be made only after sighting the moon.

