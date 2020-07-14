67-year-old man declared ‘dead’ by hospital found alive

BOGOTA: A patient, who was declared dead by the hospital, apparently found alive during protest of his heirs at the hospital in Bogota, Columbia.

According to the reports, the unique incident was reported in Columbia, where a patient, who was brought to the hospital due to high-blood pressure was pronounced dead by the hospital authorities and later was shifted to the morgue.

The doctors informed the heirs about the death of 67-year-old John Jossey Romero and barred them from seeing the body by declaring the dead as coronavirus patient.

Later, the heirs of the deceased started protest at the hospital and vandalized the properties. The heirs found John Jossey Romero breathing, when they entered morgue to see his body.

Finding the patient alive, he was moved from the morgue for the treatment.

Comments

comments