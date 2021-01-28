70 beggars arrested in Karachi during fresh crackdown

KARACHI: As many as 70 beggars have been rounded up by the police in Karachi’s South Zone during an operation launched against the begging mafia, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The operation to be concluded in phases in order to discourage the ‘professional beggary in the metropolis. In the first three days of the drive, 70 beggars have been arrested from the city’s South Zone and 22 cases have been registered against them.

The operation against the professional beggary including children and transgender persons was launched by Specialised Unit Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), District Police on Tuesday, which is also being assisted by the Sindh Child Protection Authority.

Read more: SHC orders action against mafia using children in beggary

According to police, the child beggars would be handed over to the Sindh Child Protection Authority, whereas, the operation would be extended to all parts of the metropolis.

On Tuesday, two beggars were arrested from Clifton, one from Gizri, two from Darakhshan, one from Saddar, one from Defence and one by women police. Moreover, two beggars were arrested by AVCC specialised unit officers in Karachi.

