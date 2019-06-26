About 70,000 people bitten by dogs in Sindh over last five months

KARACHI: The cases of dog bite in Sindh, including Karachi, have risen to an alarming rate with 70,000 people affected over the last five months.

As per the report issued by the director general health of Sindh, 70,000 cases were reported from across Sindh, with 320 from Karachi. District Malir recorded the highest number of cases of dog bite.

In Larkana division, the number of cases of dog bite topped the list. From January to May 2019, 22, 822 cases were surfaced from Larkana.

21, 099 cases were reported from Hyderabad division, 12, 175 from Benazirabad division, 6, 774 from Mirpur Khas division, while 6, 263 cases of dog bite were recorded from Sukkur division.

It is pertinent to mention that in Karachi, only Jinnah and Civil hospitals are the government’s medical facilities where the vaccination for dog bite is available for free.

