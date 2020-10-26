707 more people test positive for coronavirus, 3 die

ISLAMABAD: As many as 707 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 328,602.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Read More: Qatar signs deal to buy Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 328,602 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 143,836, Punjab 102,875, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,043, Balochistan 15,810, Islamabad 19,02, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,846, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,180.

Read More: Health ministry decides repossessing risk allowances to undeserving staff: sources

A total of 4,290,545 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 559 of the corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Comments

comments