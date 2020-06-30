LAHORE: 723 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 75,501.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 46 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,727. Thus far, 27,147 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

723 fresh cases were detected after 7,729 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

1/3#Punjab #COVID-19 Update:

30th June, 00:00 PST

Total 723 new cases detected today taking total cases tally to 75,501

46 precious lives lost today, 1727 lives lost till date Recovered: 27,147

Tests today: 7,729

Total: 493,225@UsmanAKBuzdar@GOPunjabPK@BBCUrdu — Primary Healthcare Department-Punjab (@PSHDept) June 29, 2020

According to district-wise details of cases, Lahore has so far reported 38,173, Nankana Sahib 285, Kasur 533, Shiekhupura 945, Rawalpindi 5,826, Jhelum 331, Attock 365, Chakwal 206, Gujranwala 2,730, Sialkot 1,940, Narowal 193, Gujrat 1,984, Hafizabad 502, Mandibahuddin 243, Multan 4,600, Khanewal 251, and Vehari 367.

Faisalabad has reported 4,855, Chiniot 251, Toba Tek Singh 488, Jhang 287, Rahim Yar Khan 962, Sargodha 790, Mianwali 354, Khushab 169, Bhakkar 165, Bahawalnagar 358, Bahawalpur 1,168, Lodhran 192, DG Khan 1014, Muzaffargarh 781, Rajanpur 150, Layyah 277, Sahiwal 579, Okara 259, and Pakpattan 142.

Comments

comments