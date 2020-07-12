ISLAMABAD: As many as 2,521 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 248,872 and fatalities to 5,197.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 2,521 new cases were detected after 24,211 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

86,975 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 156,700 patients have recuperated from the disease. 15,626,38 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

Read More: 2,096 Karachi policemen infected by novel coronavirus: spokesman

103,836 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 86,556 in Punjab, 30,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,157 in Balochistan, 14, 023 in Islamabad, 1,564 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,658 in Gilgit Baltistan.

‘Pay close attention to Covid-19 data’

World Health Organization (WHO) said countries may have to lockdown again as coronavirus cases continue to spike worldwide.

Also Read: How far a droplet can travel?

Speaking at a virtual conference in Geneva, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program Dr. Michael Ryan said we all want to avoid whole countries going back into total lockdown but there may be situations in which that is the only option.

He said once lockdowns are ended there is always the risk that the disease could bounce back.

Read More: WHO urges aggressive virus measures as flare-ups spark new closures

The WHO advised countries to open slowly, pay close attention to their data and proceed cautiously as they reopen.

Comments

comments