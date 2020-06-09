KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said on Tuesday that 750 more coronavirus patients have recovered their health, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab said, during last 24 hours, more 750 people defeated coronavirus and got their health back. He advised the recovered patients to take rest and isolate themselves.

In #Sindh 750 people have recovered from #COVID19 in the last 24 hours. People who are isolating themselves, resting well are recovering in high numbers. Plz wear masks & dont leave ur houses unnecessarily. Senior citizens and children should remain home at all times — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) June 9, 2020

Avoid going outside home unnecessarily, he advised people and urged them to wear masks.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 108,317 after detection of 4,646 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,172 with record 105 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 39,555 cases have been detected in Sindh, 40,819 in Punjab, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 412 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 952 in Gilgit Baltistan.

