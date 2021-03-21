77% registered people vaccinated in Islamabad: health official

ISLAMABAD: In the capital city 77 percent registered persons have been administered COVID-19 vaccine, quoting a health official, ARY News reported on Sunday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia has said that 26,676 registered persons have inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine.

“In Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) 7,871 people have been administered vaccine, while in Polyclinic 2,944 people have been vaccinated,” DHO said.

Moreover, 3,743 people have been administered vaccine in CDA Hospital, in Tarai Rural Health Centre 4,818 persons, in Federal General Hospital 2,337 people and at the Isolation Hospital 201 registered persons have been administered coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Zaeem Zia said.

Overall 47,167 people have registered themselves for Covid-19 vaccination in the federal capital territory so far, according to the DHO.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination centres will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays across the country.

The NCOC in a statement advised citizens not to visit the vaccine centres for vaccination on Sundays and public holidays.

The NCOC also lauded the efforts of the federating units for large-scale corona vaccination arrangements.

