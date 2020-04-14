78.44m people apply for Ehsaas cash grant via SMS

ISLAMABAD: More than 2.73 million people have received cash assistance of Rs12,000 each under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Tuesday.

She in a statement said a sum of Rs32.87 billion has be disbursed among deserving families across the country so far. She added as many as 78.44 million SMS requests have been received for grant under the programme.

The #EhsaasEmergencyCash program has been ongoing since April 9, 2020. To-date, 2.739 million people have received cash assistance of Rs. 12,000 each that sums up to Rs. 32.87 billion. #Ehsaas @Ehsaas_Pk @pid_gov @appcsocialmedia @RadioPakistan — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) April 14, 2020

She said, in order to incentivise branchless banking operations from operating in the current difficult environment, the federal cabinet has approved waiver of advance withholding tax on commission collected under section 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from branchless banking agents.

Cabinet has approved waiver of 24% advance income tax on commission of branchless banking retailers to incentivize them to work with Ehsaas Emergency Cash program. I appeal to the provinces to waive off the 14/16% GST on services on the same commission to further incentivize them — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) April 14, 2020

“We are striving to do all we can to make sure that bonafide branchless banking operators keep their operations open so that maximum number of people are facilitated” she maintained.

