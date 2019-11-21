This eight-tier wedding cake is what dreams are made of

This couple’s wedding cake has gone viral for all the right reasons.

A couple in Lahore celebrated their big day by cutting a wedding cake which is what dreams are made of.

This 8-feet tall cake was the highlight of the reception. Weighing 70 lbs or about 31.75 kg, it was made in two days by a local baker.

Our 8ft tall wedding cake going viral!! #jamaldifizza #weddingcake #irfanahson #tallcakes #huge #walimah #weddingday Posted by Buttercream Bake Studio on Monday, November 18, 2019

With beautifully designed flowers, golden swirl and ribbon pattern on it, each cake tier is about 10 to 12 inches long.

Social media users are in awe of the majestic and huge cake and have praised the baker’s talent who has proved that baking is indeed an art.

Earlier, a wedding cake that looked like a bride itself also made rounds on social media.

