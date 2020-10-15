8-year-old girl dies after being forced to jump on trampoline for hours

ODESSA, Texas: A couple has been arrested for allegedly forcing an eight-year-old girl to jump on a trampoline nonstop for hours in sweltering heat that she died of dehydration.

Odessa police charged Daniel and Ashley Schwarz, aged 44 and 34, with capital murder over the death of Jaylin who was pronounced dead at a home on August 29.

Police revealed that the young girl had allegedly been punished by the couple who did not allow her to eat breakfast and forced her to jump on a trampoline nonstop. She was also not allowed to drink any water.

An autopsy termed Jaylin’s death a murder and said the cause of death was dehydration.

The couple, who according to family members was the girl’s guardians, was arrested and charged following the autopsy results.

