9 members of a family die in Rojhan accident

ROJHAN: At least nine members of a family, including three children and four women, were killed in a head-on collision between a car and truck on the Indus Highway in Rojahn on Sunday.

According to the details, rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital. The officials said that the ill-fated family belonged to Sindh

However, the truck driver was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. Police said that the reason behind the accident was over speeding. The police official seized the truck and launched investigations into the accident.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least eight people lost their lives and 20 others including children and women were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer near Indus Highway on November 8.

The passenger bus was heading to Karachi from Larkana. According to police, the fatal mishap occurred when both the vehicles tried to overtake each other due to intense fog.

