This 9-year-old recreates celeb looks with garbage bags, waffles

From Bollywood to Hollywood, celebrities spend months to get their eccentric dresses prepared from top-notch designers for every single event. Then they require hours to don those dresses and carry a spectacular look.

But we know a nine-year old girl who is recreating all those #OOTD looks within just 45 minutes, and you would be awe-struck to know what her looks are made of? Waffles, garbage bags, broccoli, foil paper and anything which is available at home.

Her name is Riley Dashwood, she is an Australian kid and her dad runs her Instagram, where the little girl entertains her followers with her bizarre but cute recreations of outfits worn by famous celebs.

Take a look and treat your eyes!

1.Riley surely looks better with those actual leaves than Ranveer Singh

2. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Dress and Riley in ‘Waffles’

3. Rihanna! Why spend so much on a black jacket when a garbage bag can do the job?

4. Nicki Minaj’s green and white wig look v/s Riley’s cauliflower, lettuce and broccoli

5. Wrap a foil paper like Riley if you need that Kim Kardashian’s sheeny look

