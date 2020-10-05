90pc employees in ML-1 project would be from PR: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has announced to regularise all the contractural employees of the PR before end of his tenure as minister.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to media persons, ML-1 is a gamechanger project for PR and 90pc of the employees in the project would be from the Pakistan Railways. Tender for ML-1 will be released this month.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that ‘PML-S’ will part ways from PML-N. He also claimed that opposition wants to sabotage Senate election so that PTI could not get the majority in the upper house of the Parliament.

“PM Imran Khan will dissolve the assemblies but will not give the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

He said that state institutions are organized and Pakistan Army has always come to rescue in every difficult situation. “Enemy of Pak Army is enemy of Pakistan.”

Holding the opposition parties responsible for increasing inflation in the country, the minister said the country facing inflation nowadays to the corruption of the past rulers.

Sheikh Rasheed asked three questions from the PML-N leadership and urged them to answer.

Nawaz Sharif Sahab! who moved SC against Asif Ali Zardari in memogate scandal by wearing a black coat?

Have you [Nawaz Sharif] told FO or any other institution about ur secret meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Khatmandu?

And in last, he asked Maryam Nawaz that why her Twitter account remained silent for nearly a year?

