9,474 more Pakistanis to perform Hajj under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD: A second balloting for an additional Hajj quota under the government scheme was held in Islamabad on Monday.

A total of 9,474 more pilgrims were selected through transparent and computerised balloting. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri performed the balloting.

Pakistan’s Hajj quota was increased from 1,84,210 to 200,000 pilgrims this year as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to give an additional quota of 15,790 pilgrims as a gift from Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman on a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Successful applicants will be informed through SMS and those who have withdrawn their Hajj dues will be given time to redeposit the same.

Under the bifurcation policy, 40 percent of additional quota was allocated to the private Hajj operators, while the rest of the quota was allotted under the government scheme.

Intending pilgrims who remained unsuccessful in the first phase were eligible to participate in the balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri said his ministry zeroed in on provision of best possible accommodation and transportation facilities to pilgrims.

