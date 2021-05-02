95 pct people have started wearing masks, says Lahore Police chief

LAHORE: Lahore Police chief has said that 95 percent citizens have started wearing masks as per the coronavirus SOPs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has appreciated increasing use of masks in the city, adding that the law enforcement agencies flag march has a positive impact in Lahore.

“The people now recognizing the presence of coronavirus as a reality,” police chief said.

He said creating public awareness helps in curtailing the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Police chief said that filing cases over violation of the SOPs is the last resort to tackle the issue.

Pakistan Army’s troops recently patrolled Lahore roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs).

COVID awareness messages were displayed on the vehicles of the troops patrolling the city. “Join hands in the fight against coronavirus,” one of the awareness messages read.

The troops of the Pakistan Army were called in to ensure strict adherence to the COVID SOPs.

Raging third spike of the novel coronavirus has claimed 113 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,070.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,414 new infections were detected when 45,275 samples were tested during this period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.74%, the NCOC said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has climbed to 5,448.

