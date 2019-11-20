KARACHI: Police produced a worker of MQM London, arrested in murder of 96 people, before the anti-terrorism court here, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court granted physical remand of the alleged target killer to police till November 23.

Accused killer Zubair alias Thelay Wala started his killing spree in 1995 with murder of a man in suspicion of being a police informer, police said.

According to police, the accused was directly involved in 30 murders along with accomplices.

East range police had earlier announced arrest of an alleged killer of 96 people in the city.

Arrested target killer have political connections and was affiliated with MQM’s London group, SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SP Zubair Nazeer said in a press conference here.

Accused killer Zubair alias Thelay Wala has disclosed that their target killing group was comprised of 43 killers, SSP East said.

He has confessed killing of two military soldiers and one official each of Pakistan Air Force and the Karachi police, the police officer said.

He has also confessed murders of five workers of MQM-Haqiqi and two government employees. Moreover, also killed 12 people suspecting them as police and government agencies informers.

He also killed a citizen over refusing to give extortion money, the SSP said.

Arrested killer Zubair is a close associate of terrorists Nadeem Marble and Abdul Salam alias Massa, officers said.

The Rangers had arrested him in year 1996 and he was released from jail in 1997.

He went into hiding after getting out of jail on parole, SSP Azfar Mahesar said. While in hiding he remained in touch with MQM Altaf Group, which was communicating with him with messages.

The accused had a fearsome presence in Karachi’s District West, the officials added.

