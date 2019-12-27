Web Analytics
‘A clear plan for a Muslim genocide in India’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs on Friday called for trade sanctions against India to stop a looming “Muslim genocide” in the neighbouring country.

“While millions live under curfew in Kashmir for over 4 months, there is a clear plan for a muslim genocide in India,” he said in a tweet.

“From the looks of it, it’s just around the corner. Trade sanctions on India are the only way to stop @narendramodi The world needs to wake up!.”

His tweet came in response to a Twitter post by the editor in chief of Gulf News, who shared a news story on “a war declared on the Indian Muslims in Utter Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed to take revenge on people protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Law.”

India has been rattled by protests against its new citizenship laws that targets minorities, Muslims in particular.

The United Nations human rights office had also voiced concern over India’s new citizenship law that is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” by excluding Muslims and called for it to be reviewed.

