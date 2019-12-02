COLOMBO: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo on Monday.

At the meeting, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, the two discussed the deepening and further strengthening of bilateral ties.

“Very positive interaction. Deepening and further strengthening of bilateral relations discussed. Political will on both sides to take the relationship to the next level. A phenomenal day for Pakistan – Sri Lanka relations,” he tweeted.

FM calls on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Very positive interaction. Deepening and further strengthening of bilateral relations discussed. Political will on both sides to take the relationship to the next level. A phenomenal day for Pakistan – Sri Lanka relations. #fminsrilanka pic.twitter.com/cMyRBOOd0G — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 2, 2019

Earlier today, FM Qureshi, who is in Colombo on a two-day official visit, called on newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

On behalf of Pakistani leadership and nation, the foreign minister felicitated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also handed over a letter of President Arif Alvi to the Srilankan President inviting him to visit Pakistan. He expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Pakistan-Sri lanka relations will gain further strength.

He also appreciated the Srilankan people for valiantly fighting the scourge of terrorism.

The Srilankan president thanked the Pakistani leadership for extending him felicitation on his election and inviting him to visit Pakistan.

Comments

comments