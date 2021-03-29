ACE registers case against ex-PML-N lawmakers for occupying forest land

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against the former provincial minister, Ahmed Hunjra, from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), former NA lawmaker Mehmood Hunjra, former chairman of district council Afzal Hunjra for illegally occupying the land of Leshariwala Jungle, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ACE officials said that raids are being conducted for arresting the accused following the registration of the first information report (FIR) as they occupied the forest land for the last 25 years which caused financial loss to the national exchequer up to Rs50 million annually.

The DC said 2,370 acres of forest department land near Head Taunsa Barrage was occupied by the three Hinjras.

Moreover, the ACE also registered case against the staff and officers of irrigation, wildlife and forest departments.

The deputy commissioner said that Lashariwala Jungle is expanded on 3,750 acres of land in Kot Addu which was retrieved by the occupiers. The reference stated that the Lashariwala Jungle will be transformed into a Safari Park.

