Aagha Ali goes all out to make Hina Altaf’s birthday special

Actor Aagha Ali decided to make starlet Hina Altaf’s birthday special and memorable with a surprise celebration.

The actor who is not fond of celebrating his one birthday threw a one-of-a-kind manner birthday surprise for her. He presented her a bouquet and showered her with gifts.

Hina seemed to be taken aback by the decoration for her birthday in a video doing rounds on social media.

She took to Instagram on Thusrday to appreciate Aagha’s efforts and express gratitude: “Thank you for celebrating my birthday like no one ever did,” she wrote.

While Aagha also posted a photo with the starlet asking fans to send in wishes for Hina on her special day. “Let’s all wish @hinaaltaf a HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎈”

The duo have starred in a drama serial together. The Tumhare Hain actor has earlier said that Hina is a fabulous co-star.

