Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Jesse Pinkman is surely alive and kicking, and he is back, fighting for life in the upcoming movie “El Camino.”

Netflix has just shared the official trailer for the forthcoming “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” delineating Aaron Paul, who plays the iconic Jesse Pinkman in the Emmy Award-winning series, Breaking Bad.

The trailer depicts Jesse trying to escape the cops dealing with the repercussions of his partner Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) death.

It starts off with Jesse knocking Skinny Pete’s door all beefed up and exhausted. He goes to the desert digging up to find something. At the end of the trailer, he stands in front of someone who asks him, “Are you ready?” Spectators on various social media platforms talk about who this mysterious man could be, with a few people guessing he sounds just like the maestro Walter White himself. However, Jesse replies with a determined “Yeah.”

The film is set in Albuquerque in the wake of Jesse’s dramatic escape. He needs to cope up with his past completely so that he could take some responsible and wise decisions for his future. The creator of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan has taken the director’s seat for El Camino. The movie is all set to enthrall on October 11 through Netflix.

How do you think will El Camino unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

