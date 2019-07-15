Abbasi dares govt to prove ‘corruption’ against Shehbaz in UK court

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will file a defamation suit against a UK daily, The Daily Mail, in a London court.

Addressing a presser here, he dared the government to bring evidence of alleged embezzlement of millions of pounds of the UK government’s grant for earthquake relief victims by Sharif in a London court.

He said they (PTI leaders) lack the courage to bring evidence to a London court nor do they have any evidence.

A scathing report by The Daily Mail, published on Sunday, accusing Shehbaz of embezzling millions of pounds of aid given by the UK for earthquake relief victims has triggered a new controversy in the country.

Abbasi alleged Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar planted the story to the newspaper.

He said the government is even targeting a UK institution to settle scores with political opponents.

If the government intends to institute cases against Shehbaz over the alleged scam, then former military ruler Pervez Musharraf be also booked in these cases, the PML-N leader demanded, saying it was the former president who launched the ERRA project, which has nothing to do with the opposition leader.

