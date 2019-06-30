Five dead, three injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least five were dead and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a gorge in Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the ill-fated jeep carrying eight people was returning from a marriage function, where it met an accident.

The bodies and the injured were moved to Garhi Habibullah Hospital, said the local police.

The cause of death could not be ascertained.

In a similar road crash on October 29, last year, as many as 17 people were killed as a passenger coach plunged into a ravine on Karakoram Highway.

According to details, the coach was heading to Rawalpindi from Gilgit-Baltistan when it skidded off the road and fell into the ravine within the limits of Lotar Police Station.

Read more: 17 killed as coach plunges into ravine on Karakoram Highway

The District Police Officer (DPO) had confirmed 17 causalities in the accident and added that faced difficulties in rescue operation due to darkness and steep rocks.

Police and rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. The police officials were of the view that over speeding was the reason behind the accident.

Police said that only one woman passenger out of 18 on board the coach had miraculously survived after the accident.

