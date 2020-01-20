Abbottabad sisters come up with novel solution to plastic waste

ABBOTTABAD: Two students of a private educational institution in Abbottabad have come up with an innovative solution to plastic and polythene bags playing havoc with environment.

Two sisters, Saba and Savera, recycled polythene bags and turned them into grease that is used to make machines run smoothly.

“We have prepared grease after recycling polythene. The main purpose behind our idea is to recycle polythene, which would greatly help in purging our environment of pollution, making it clean,” one of the sisters told ARY News.

Besides, the two sisters turned polythene into a lump of clay with the help of certain chemicals for hastening growth of plants in ten to twelve days in lieu of months.

“Actually, we have recycled and turned polythene into the clay, which is useful for growing plants fast. A plant which normally takes two months to grow in natural soil will grow in ten to twelve days in this clay,” they added.

