ABBOTTABAD: A youth who got hit by a train while shooting a TikTok video in Abbottabad has been arrested, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The youth named Umar Hayat was filming himself near the railway tracks of the Haripur station.

In the video, Hayat can be seen posing beside the railway tracks while one of his friends was filming him. It looked like he miscalculated the distance between him and the train and was hit by one of its handles on the back of his head.

A video of the incident was uploaded on TikTok after which the police arrested him on Thursday.

According to the railway police, a case under Section 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 122A1 of the Railways Act, 1980 has been registered against him.

Earlier in June, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man was a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police had said.

