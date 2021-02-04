Abducted woman waves hand from car boot, rescued

Two people were arrested after a woman was found with stab wounds in the boot of a car in Australia’s New South Wales state.

The 24-year-old was spotted poking her hand through a hole in the car boot for help on the Hume Highway in Berrima. A passing truck driver called police. Twenty minutes later, the police stopped the car and found the woman with stab wounds to her knee, thigh and forearm.

The two other women in the car, aged 18 and 24, were arrested and taken to Southern Highlands police station.

Both have been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, detaining in company with intent to get advantage occasioning actual bodily harm and taking and driving without consent of owner.

The victim was taken to Liverpool Hospital where she is in a stable condition.

“An observing motorist saw a hand protruding from a tail light cavity in the vehicle and subsequently called police … it was stopped by police after an officer saw a hand also protruding from the tail light,” a police officer explained.

“It’s very fortunate that we’ve found this lady alive. We think this could have ended quite catastrophically for her”

“We do believe she was in the boot for some time. Exactly what stage she was put into the vehicle or she entered the vehicle, that is still under investigation.

“It is a terrible incident. It’s very rare that police have intercepted it in the process, so to speak. We’re just happy no one was killed or seriously injured.”

Comments

comments