NAB unearths benami property of Abdul Ghani Majeed

KARACHI: In an important development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Monday unearthed undeclared (benami) property of Abdul Ghani Majeed, one of the main accused in fake bank accounts reference, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NAB has uncovered benami property of Abdul Ghani Majeed, situated in Karachi’s area of Cantt. The anti-graft watchdog body has decided to seize 5,145 square yards plot.

In this context the NAB Rawalpindi has moved accountability court for the seizure of plot.

It was learnt by ARY News that the payments were made through fake bank accounts to Younis Gidwai, an accused wanted to the NAB.

According to the NAB, “Majeed is a beneficiary of Omni Group and key accused in fake bank accounts case. Investigations against him in fake bank accounts case are underway.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Majeed in fake bank accounts case. A division bench of the high court comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Anjum took up the bail petition.

The bench had ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit 100 million surety bond for bail.

