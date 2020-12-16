Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to chair ECC session today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss 13-point agenda including the framework of Karachi Transformation Plan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will deliberate upon the suggestion for providing Rs739 billion funds for different projects in Karachi by the federal government. It was suggested to disburse the funds during the next three years.

It added that the federal government will disburse the development funds under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and public-private partnership.

A summary will be presented before the ECC members for ending subsidies, whereas, the matter related to reviewing re-lending policy 2016 of foreign loans was also included in the agenda.

The ECC will be presented a summary for approving a supplementary grant for the clearance of dues of the World Health Organization (WHO). Moreover, the committee will mull over approving a supplementary grant for the projects of Islamabad administration.

