Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to chair ECC meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss a twenty-point agenda on Wednesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which is meeting nearly after two weeks, will take important decisions.

According to the agenda of the meeting, Ramazan Relief Package, urea and cotton import will come under discussion. OMC and dealers’ margin on the petroleum products will also come under consideration.

The decision on the fuel adjustment of the power-producing companies is also on the cards, while technical grants of various ministries will also be given approval, said sources.

In the last meeting, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had approved the revocation of Neelum Jhelum surcharge to the electricity consumers with immediate effect.

Read more: ECC approves continuation of subsidy on essential items

According to the details, the approval was granted at the ECC meeting, which held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The ECC had also approved partial rationalization of subsidies on rates of wheat flour, sugar and ghee in view of continuous fluctuations in international commodity prices.

Comments

comments