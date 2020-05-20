Web Analytics
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says govt raised Rs200b through Sukuk

abdul hafeez shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday said that the government has raised 200 billion rupees through Sukuk at less than KIBOR rate through competitive book binding at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a tweet, he said the move saved 18 billion rupees over 10 years on debt servicing adding that the transactions were oversubscribed by 70 percent.

 The adviser lauded the excellent team effort of Ministry of Finance Debt Office, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange.

