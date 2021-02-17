QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan on Wednesday has confirmed that Abdul Qadir will contest upcoming Senate polls from Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) ticket, ARY News reported.

Qadir submitted his nomination papers from both PTI and BAP and how when he has been stripped off from PTI’s ticket, hence will now contest from BAP’s platform, Jam Kamal said.

The CM Balochistan said that Abdul Qadir hails from Quetta and he has been filing documents for the Senate seat since 2004.

The PTI leadership had awarded a ticket to Abdul Qadir, a business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry, for contesting the election on a general seat from Balochistan.

Read more: Zahoor Agha receives nomination papers for Senate polls

The decision was taken by PM Imran Khan after differences emerged in the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the award of Senate to Abdul Qadir.

Later, PTI awarded a Senate party ticket from Balochistan to Zahoor Agha.

Comments

comments