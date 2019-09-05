Revival of sick textile units top priority of govt: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that government was taking all steps to revive sick textile units in the country, ARY News reported.

“Government taking measures to attract foreign and domestic investment for new plants and operationalization of sick units of the textile sector on a competitive basis,” said Razak Dawood during a meeting with textile exporters’ delegation.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Textile, the meeting discussed issues pertaining to textile industry in order to enhance export of the country.

The Adviser to PM stressed upon the need to increase the existing installed capacity of the manufacturing sector to increase the industrial base economy.

Earlier on August 23, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan Steel Mills’ revival is one of the incumbent government’s main priority.

He was chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of PSM. The adviser was briefed on issues being faced by PSM and the progress thus far made towards its revival.

Comments

comments