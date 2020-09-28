Abdullah Abdullah, NA speaker discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Monday called on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, Afghan peace process, trade and other issues came under discussion. Both the leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah said that the Afghan government and people profoundly acknowledged the support of Pakistan during the peace negotiations. He thanked the speaker for his exceptional efforts for easing trade activities and pedestrian movement.

Apprising Dr. Abdullah Abdullah about his parliamentary initiatives, the NA speaker said that impediments hindering the smooth trade and peoples’ movement across the border have been addressed.

He said that it was heartening to note that eighty percent of the recommendations had been implemented whereas easing visas restrictions would be approved by the federal cabinet soon.

Earlier today, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, had met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, he had lauded and expressed his gratitude to Pakistani leadership over its role in the Afghan peace process.

FM Qureshi had said Pakistan backed a peaceful and durable political solution to the long-running Afghan conflict through an afghan led and afghan owned peace process. Pakistan had been playing the role of a facilitator in the Afghan peace process, he had maintained.

