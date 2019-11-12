KARACHI: A gallery named Abhinandan Varthaman, wing commander Indian Air Force (IAF) has been set up in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) museum Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The newly established gallery was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on November 6.

The mannequin of pilot Abhinandan, the wreckage of his MiG21 fighter jet, that was blown up by the PAF aircraft in a dog-fight on February 27 have been placed in the gallery.

Moreover, parts of his uniform, maps recovered from his possession, watch and the cup, in which he was offered tea by Pakistan, have been also showcased in the gallery for the visitors.

Pakistan's olive branch: Captured Indian pilot Abhinandan handed back

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets had arrested one pilot, named Abhinandan Varthaman, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

As a peace gesture, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing in the joint session of parliament, had announced to release the captured Indian pilot.

Later, Pakistani officials handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian authorities at Wahga Border crossing.

