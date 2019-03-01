Indian media exaggerate news, spread sensationalism: Abhinandan

NEW DELHI: Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, in a latest video statement, said Pakistan Army personnel saved his life from a charged mob on Feb 27 when he fell to the ground in Pakistan’s territory after his jet was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), ARY News reported.

Pakistan is set to release Abhinandan today as a gesture of peace in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The Indian pilot will be handed over to his country’s officials at the Wagah Border.

Read: Pakistan releases captive Indian pilot Abhinandan today

In a latest video statement, Abhinandan said he only had a pistol when the enraged mob accosted him. “I had no choice but dropping my weapon and running for my life…but in the meanwhile, a team of Pakistan Army came and saved me. They transported me to their unit and provided me first aid.”

He said he was finding the target when the PAF jets shot his aircraft. Abhinandan said he had to leave his jet and fly off it before it was blown off.

The Indian wing commander said media in his country was rambunctious and exaggerate things. “And subsequently people fall victim and believe the overstated info aired in the Indian media.”

The key announcement to release the Indian pilot was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of parliament, summoned to send a strong message to India that the nation was united in the face of Indian belligerent acts.

On Feb 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested one pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

Pakistan military had released a video statement of captured Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

“I’m wing commander Abhinandan and my service number is 27981,” the arrested Indian pilot had said in his video statement.

