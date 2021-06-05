Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


About 100 civilians killed in attack on northern Burkina Faso village

About-100-civilians-killed-in-attack-on-northern-Burkina-Faso-village

Armed assailants killed around 100 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday.

The attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province bordering Niger. They also burned homes and the market, the government said in a statement.

The government described the attackers as terrorists but no group claimed responsibility.

Attacks by outfits linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group in West Africa’s Sahel region have risen sharply since the start of the year, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with civilians bearing the brunt.

READ: Seven held with 6kg of uranium in India

The government declared a 72-hour period of national mourning. It said the provisional toll put the number of people killed at around 100.

The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years, while the poor arid country is also hosting some 20,000 refugees from neighbouring Mali who are seeking safety from armed attacks.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

IRSA further increases water supply to Sindh

Pakistan

Bodies of girl, boy found in stream following kidnap, police arrest suspects

Health

Venezuela to purchase and manufacture Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

Business

Blackwater founder Prince takes role in COVID vaccine venture

[X] Close