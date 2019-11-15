Abrar-ul-Haq appointed PRCS chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Abrar-ul-Haq has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), ARY News reported on Friday.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for PRCS.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

ابرار الحق 3 سال کیلئے ریڈ کراس کے چیئرمین مقرر ابرار الحق 3 سال کیلئے ریڈ کراس کے چیئرمین مقرر — صدر عارف علوی کی منظوری کے بعد نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کردیا گیا — #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, November 15, 2019

The singer-cum-politician has been given the seat for three years.

It must be noted that Abrar-ul-Haq had contested the 2013 general election on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the seat of the National Assembly from constituency NA-78 (Narowal-II).

Abrar is also a social worker and runs a non-profit charitable organization aimed at promoting health and education in remote areas.

