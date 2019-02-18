ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani until March 11, in a reference related to awarding of alleged illegal advertisement contract.

Mr Gilani showed before the court for the hearing, but it could not take place due to absence of AC Judge Arshad Malik.

Duty Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case until March 11.

Expressing his views to news men after appearing in the court, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader welcomed the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and added both the continues were enjoying historical relationship.

The reference

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved filing corruption references against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and others for their alleged involvement in illegally awarding an advertising contract in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The other accused in the case included former secretary Information Technology Farooq Awan, former principal information officer Muhammad Saleem, former company secretary of Universal Service Fund (USF) Syed Hassan Sheikh, CEO Messers Midas Private Limited Inam Akbar, and other officials of Ministry of Information Technology, who allegedly misused their authority which caused a loss of Rs128.07 million to the national exchequer.

