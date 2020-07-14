Court sets date for Zardari’s indictment in yet another graft case

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court of Islamabad will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in a case pertaining to alleged financial wrongdoings in the Thatta Water Supply Scheme on August 4.

The judge directed all accused named in the reference to appear in court on Aug 4 for indictment.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the instant case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor, Harish & Co.

It is noteworthy that the accountability court is to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in the mega money laundering case against them on July 24.

Judge Azam Khan had heard the reference filed by NAB against the PPP co-chairman, his sister, and close aides, Omni Group head Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai among other accused on July 7.

During the hearing, the bureau’s prosecutor requested more time for further investigation before the accused’s indictment. Granting his request, the judge deferred their indictment until July 24.

The court was to indict Zardari in Park Lane reference on July 6 but put off his indictment after his counsel Advocate Farooq H. Naek filed a last-minute application challenging the trial proceedings.

