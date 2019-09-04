AC indicts Khawaja brothers in Paragon Housing Scheme reference

LAHORE: Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday indicted Khawaja brothers in Paragon Housing Scheme corruption scandal, ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by accountability court judge Jawad ul Hassan. The duo of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique were presented in the court amid tight security.

The court indicted both the PML-N leaders in the reference and provided copies of the indictment; however, their lawyer opposed the indictment and requested the court to grant 7 days to read the documents.

To this the judge said, the court has only indicted the suspects in the reference, not punished them.

Khawaja Saad, his brother Salman Rafique has decided to challenge the ambit of the court and refused to accept charges.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till September 13 by summoning witnesses in the reference.

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

