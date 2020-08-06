LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz appeared in court on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the hearing went underway, both accused pleaded not guilty to all charges read out by Accountability Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry, terming them baseless.

PML-N president told the AC judge that he is being dragged into fake case as he has always worked with honesty.

I served the people of Punjab for 12 years and didn’t take a salary and even money for petrol during the 12-years tenure,” he told the court.

The court has summoned NAB’s witnesses in the case at the next hearing.

Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say Shehbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mill owned by his sons. Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments