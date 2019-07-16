Khawaja brothers to be indicted in Paragon Housing Scheme corruption case on August 8

LAHORE: Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Khawaja brothers until August 8, in Paragon Housing Scheme corruption scandal, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Judge Jawadul Ahsan Khawaja presided over the hearing, in which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials presented Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

The court extended Khawaja brothers remand on the NAB’s plea till August 8 and fixed the same date for the indictment in the case.

Strict security measures have been taken out in the wake of the Khawaja brothers’ court appearance.

In last hearing of the case, a report compiled on the matter by the National Accountability Court (NAB) against Nadeem Zia, Umer Zia, and Farhan Ali was also submitted in the court as evidence pertaining to the case.

The Investigation officer had revealed that all three individuals were not present at their respective residencies when the anti-graft watchdog went after them to probe them further.

All three are to be declared as absconders and the process for that has begun, it was told.

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes. The two accused, the former railways minister and his brother, are in jail on judicial remand while the rest are on the run.

Read more: Court issues warrants for absconding accused in Paragon case

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

Comments

comments