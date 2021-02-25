AC issues release orders for Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday issued released orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

The surety bond was submitted in the court of AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhri by advocate Amjad Pervez. The court granted bail to Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020, but due to arrest in assets case the surety bond was not submitted by PML-N.

The court after verification of the surety bond issued release orders for Hamza Shahbaz.

Also read: NAB unearths Hamza’s unaccounted bank transactions

On February 24, the court had approved bail of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after hearing arguments of his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor. The prosecutor had requested the high court to dismiss the PML-N MPA’s bail stating he amassed more assets than his sources of income justified besides being involved in money laundering. He added Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s was not an ordinary case.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared before the court on behalf of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, stating that their client was arrested in the assets beyond means and money laundering case on June 11, 2019. The corruption watchdog filed the reference in the case after fourteen months since his arrest while he was indicted 16 months later, they had added.

Comments

comments