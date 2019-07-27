AC, TV not removed from Nawaz jail cell, says Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal says air-conditioner and television have not been removed from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cell in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Speaking during ARY News talk show, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has been living like princes in prison and eating home-cooked food.

Sharif is living off taxpayers’ money even after going behind the bars, the minister said, adding doctors remain available round-the-clock to take care of the former premier in jail.

He said the people have gotten rid of Sharifs who, he said, looted the public money.

The minister said the PML-N’s public support has waned as it can no longer gather large crowds.

“They won’t get NRO, no matter how much hue and cry they raise,” he reiterated, adding those who looted public wealth will have to cough up the loot.

He called for differentiating politicians from mafia, saying Pakistan has undergone a transformation now.

