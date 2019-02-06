‘I’ve accepted Bilawal’s apology’, says Sheikh Rasheed

MULTAN: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that he has accepted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s apology over his harsh remarks against him, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Bilawal is a kid and he has become dear to me now,” the minister said while talking to journalists in Multan today.

Rasheed said he was ready for a befitting response to the PPP chairman, but now the matter is over.

Replying to a query, Rasheed said, bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is ‘unavoidable’ due to current economic conditions.

“The masses may have to face tougher economic situation in near future due to fresh IMF package,” he continued.

Praising the prime minister, the minister said Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have provided financial aid to Pakistan, while China is also providing a helping hand, to steer country out of crunch economic situation.

“It’s his credibility and role that the world is extending its support to Pakistan,” Rasheed said.

He also lauded Pakistan army’s role for enduring peace and stability and strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

Shedding light on the revival of the Pakistan Railways, he said, efforts are underway to minimize the losses of the department.

While, opposing the issuance of production order for Shehbaz Sharif, Rasheed said he is contacting the court soon over his appointment as chairman Public Accounts Committee.

Comments

comments