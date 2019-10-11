Road accident claims four lives in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two brothers among four people were killed and two other women sustained serious injuries in a horrific road accident in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the two brothers were travelling on Cheshma Road when their bike collided head-on with another speedy motorcycle coming from the opposite side and resultantly four people were killed on the spot.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital for treatment and further medico-legal formalities.

Hospital sources said that the injured women were out of danger.

Read More: Bus-trailer collision leaves 20 passengers injured in DG Khan

Earlier on May 6, at least 20 passengers had sustained wounded when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in DG Khan.

As per details, the incident had taken place at Kot Chatta at the Indus Highway, resulting in severe injuries to twenty passengers, who were travelling in the bus.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams had reached the spot and moved injured to Trauma centre, where condition of five injured persons was said to be critical.

Comments

comments