Accidental fire injures five-year-old boy in Raiwind

LAHORE: A five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused.

After searching other portions of the home, the police also recovered AK-47 rifle and wine bottles. It emerged that the family members tried to hide the happening by terming it aerial firing.

Later, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the Children Hospital Lahore and met the wounded child. He also presented a bouquet, chocolates and biscuits to the injured child and arranged a blood bag for him following the request of the doctors.

The police officer requested the doctors to provide the best medical facilities to the child.

Dogar told the media that the accused Ajmal was arrested on the charges of firing. He added that police will not tolerate aerial firing and exhibition of arms at any cost.

