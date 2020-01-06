Three die in Karachi road accidents

KARACHI: Three people were killed in separate incidents of road accidents across the city on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, a dumper collided with a motorcycle at the Super Highway road near Jamali Bridge, killing the rider at the spot. He was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident two people lost their lives during an accident in Landhi area of the city. The incident occurred in Landhi block 2, killing two youngsters.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained yet and the rescue sources only identified them by their ages. One of the victim was an 18-year-old boy while the other was 22-year-old.

They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

On 21 December 2019, at least four people were killed and 27 other sustained injuries in two fog related incidents.

As per details, four people lost their lives and 13 other sustained wounds when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Chak Chatha area near Hafizabad.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding guests from Jokhiyan to Multan when it collided with the tractor trolley.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In a separate road accident in Sultan Colony, fourteen people were injured as a passenger van crashed into a tractor-trolley, the rescue sources said.

